ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $148,972.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00006993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00135933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.01693322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00214690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00179523 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00178097 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.