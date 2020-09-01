Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $105.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $1,040,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,062,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,752 shares of company stock worth $27,266,774 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $103,601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after buying an additional 978,591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 220.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 629,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $143.34 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $146.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.