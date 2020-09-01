ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Cap Hits $1.51 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $120.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

