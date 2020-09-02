$12.78 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post sales of $12.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.80 million and the lowest is $12.75 million. Airgain posted sales of $13.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $49.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $49.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.02 million to $64.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

AIRG stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 295,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.