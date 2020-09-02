$126.06 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $126.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.50 million. 8X8 posted sales of $109.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $520.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.40 million to $525.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $615.70 million, with estimates ranging from $597.10 million to $640.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

NYSE EGHT opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 447,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,668 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $12,399,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $3,200,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

