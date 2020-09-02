1847 Goedeker Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTHM) Quiet Period To End on September 9th

1847 Goedeker’s (NASDAQ:FTHM) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 9th. 1847 Goedeker had issued 3,430,000 shares in its public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $34,300,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During 1847 Goedeker’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. 1847 Goedeker has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

