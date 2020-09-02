$40.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report $40.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $69.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $166.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $194.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.41 million, with estimates ranging from $176.52 million to $222.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million.

LADR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,583.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 798,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 593,705.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 112,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $935.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

