$43.80 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post sales of $43.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.57 million and the highest is $46.03 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $157.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.05 million to $159.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.30 million, with estimates ranging from $196.79 million to $213.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.

SB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 57.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

SB opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

