$490,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to post $490,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $1.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.79 million, with estimates ranging from $3.07 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.71.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.