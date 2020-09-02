$530,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to announce sales of $530,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $8.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 million to $9.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $227.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

NYSE KDMN opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.30. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

