$61.49 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to announce sales of $61.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the highest is $67.19 million. InVitae posted sales of $56.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $257.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.16 million to $271.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $489.40 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $580.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. InVitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $398,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in InVitae by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after buying an additional 3,035,085 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in InVitae by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in InVitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in InVitae by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in InVitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after buying an additional 2,122,842 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

