$72.35 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post sales of $72.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $43.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $294.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $248.62 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

