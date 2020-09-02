$9.40 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report sales of $9.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $9.70 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $38.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.70 million to $38.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.87 million, with estimates ranging from $48.96 million to $52.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITMR shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Itamar Medical in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $3,534,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $602,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $7,363,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

