AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will post sales of $12.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.89 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $45.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.35 billion to $45.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $53.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in AbbVie by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

