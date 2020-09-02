Accolade (NCNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins purchased 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $999,750.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

About Accolade

