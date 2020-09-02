AeroVironment (AVAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.74-1.94 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.74-1.94 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV stock opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.