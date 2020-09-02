American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.14.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.