Analysts Expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to report sales of $242.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.71 million to $248.43 million. Spire reported sales of $225.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SR shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,118,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Spire by 28.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,913,000 after acquiring an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 12.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Spire by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

