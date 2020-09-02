Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 891,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.76.

Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

