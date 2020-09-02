ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: ASOMY):

8/20/2020 – ASOS PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

8/17/2020 – ASOS PLC/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

8/14/2020 – ASOS PLC/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/14/2020 – ASOS PLC/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/13/2020 – ASOS PLC/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/13/2020 – ASOS PLC/ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2020 – ASOS PLC/ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2020 – ASOS PLC/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2020 – ASOS PLC/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/16/2020 – ASOS PLC/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2020 – ASOS PLC/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASOMY stock opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. ASOS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.24 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

