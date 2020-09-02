AstroNova (ALOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.25. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter.

ALOT stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

