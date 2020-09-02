At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will post sales of $515.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. At Home Group reported sales of $342.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,415 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 414,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

