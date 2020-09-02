aXpire Trading Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One aXpire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. aXpire has a market cap of $572,798.56 and $22,955.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aXpire has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00133779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.37 or 0.01703420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00178050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00175783 BTC.

About aXpire

aXpire’s genesis date was January 29th, 2018. aXpire’s total supply is 346,274,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,274,001 tokens. The official website for aXpire is axpire.io. The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire. aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aXpire is medium.com/@aXpire.

aXpire Token Trading

aXpire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aXpire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aXpire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aXpire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

