Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.84 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.39 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $291.14 or 0.02450644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Coinone, CoinFalcon and BitBay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,879.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00759811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010786 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000559 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,506,256 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Bitsane, BTCC, CoinExchange, Koineks, Kuna, Braziliex, BitForex, CoinFalcon, BX Thailand, CEX.IO, Coinrail, OKEx, Bisq, QuadrigaCX, Coinroom, BtcTrade.im, CoinTiger, CoinBene, BitMarket, Gatecoin, RightBTC, Buda, UEX, OTCBTC, Bleutrade, Cryptomate, IDCM, DSX, MBAex, CoinEx, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Huobi, Bitbns, FCoin, Sistemkoin, Negocie Coins, YoBit, Exmo, COSS, BTC Markets, Coinbe, DragonEX, Zebpay, Koinim, Upbit, Livecoin, Binance, Bittylicious, Bitbank, B2BX, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Koinex, Gate.io, Korbit, Mercatox, BTC Trade UA, WazirX, Cryptohub, WEX, Cryptopia, Bitstamp, Coinsquare, C2CX, Bit2C, Independent Reserve, BiteBTC, Zaif, Kucoin, GOPAX, TOPBTC, QBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bit-Z, BigONE, Trade By Trade, EXX, Fatbtc, cfinex, Ovis, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cobinhood, Indodax, Bibox, HBUS, CPDAX, Allcoin, Bitinka, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKCoin International, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, Coinnest, Coinone, CoinEgg, ACX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Tidex, Liquid, Vebitcoin, Bitso, Mercado Bitcoin, bitFlyer, SouthXchange, xBTCe, ABCC, Kraken, Coinhub, Exrates, CryptoBridge, ZB.COM, HitBTC, BitBay, Bithumb, Graviex, Liqui, Coinfloor, ChaoEX and Coinbase Pro. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.