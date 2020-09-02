Brokerages Expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. IQIYI posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQ. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. New Street Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

IQ opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in IQIYI by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in IQIYI by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,796 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in IQIYI by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 119,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQIYI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

