Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $27.58. 47,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 26,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

