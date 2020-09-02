Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report sales of $15.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.92 million and the lowest is $15.38 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $63.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.71 million to $64.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $68.94 million, with estimates ranging from $66.37 million to $73.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.84. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Capital Southwest by 22,653.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capital Southwest by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

