Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBCP opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBCP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

In other news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $383,013.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,801.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $161,213.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,513 shares of company stock worth $580,043 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

