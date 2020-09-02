DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of WILYY opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. DEMANT A S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several analysts have commented on WILYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DEMANT A S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About DEMANT A S/ADR

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

