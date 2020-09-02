Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $67.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.98 million to $71.40 million. Denny’s reported sales of $124.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $300.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.40 million to $305.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $404.30 million, with estimates ranging from $385.11 million to $421.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens lowered Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.88.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.