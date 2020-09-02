Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

DSG stock opened at C$81.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.30. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$38.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.73.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

