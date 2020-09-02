Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $62.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

