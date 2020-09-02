Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Trading Down 1.2%

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.20. 18,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 53,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) by 271.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.49% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

