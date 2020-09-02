Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Electronic Data Processing plc (LON:EDP) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.22 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.24 ($0.06). 5,946,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183,733% from the average session volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.26 ($0.06).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.38.

About Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP)

Electronic Data Processing PLC provides computer software solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides ERP solutions for the merchanting/wholesale distribution industry, as well as e-business, application hosting, and sales intelligence solutions. It also offers hosting services, such as Software as a Service managed hosting, disaster recovery/business continuity, and online backup.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.