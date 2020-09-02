Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

