Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPM shares. Alliance Global Partners cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

