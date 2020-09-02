First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.71 Million

Analysts expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to post $176.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.41 million and the highest is $179.01 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $193.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $716.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $722.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $723.33 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $725.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 16.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

