First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.49% of First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

