First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.11 and last traded at $44.11. Approximately 150,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 257,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $419,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 392.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 174.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 274,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 171.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 213,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $7,432,000.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

