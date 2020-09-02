First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 8,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 32,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDM. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 103.1% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,996 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 173.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 75,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 129.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 48,518 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDM)

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

