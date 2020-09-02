First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.25. 50,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 98,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 112.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

