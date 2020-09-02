First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 57,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 498,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

