First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.10. 72 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 915.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period.

