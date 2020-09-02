First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK)’s share price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $33.98. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.28% of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

