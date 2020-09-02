First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.51. 30,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 64,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 413.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $200,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $252,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXR)

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

