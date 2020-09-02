First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Up 0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) shares shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $49.04. 268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.