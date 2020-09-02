First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $34.88. Approximately 9,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 19,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.