First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.62. 13,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 2,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 48.46% of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.