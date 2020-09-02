First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 83,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 143,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDD)

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

