First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $31.69. 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 94.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

